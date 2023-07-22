Secret Invasion: The Harvest Could Create MCU Villains Worse Than Super Skrulls

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 5 — Harvest

Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) secrets have been causing problems in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception, but a bombshell in "Secret Invasion" may be his worst one yet.

The latest episode of the Disney+ series revealed that the superspy conveniently has the DNA from almost every Avenger stored in the Harvest. He used the heroes' climactic fight against Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame" to steal it. As Fury puts it, "Nearly every Avenger spilled blood in the Battle of Earth. Even Carol Danvers." He took advantage of that, sending his Skrull spies onto the battlefield to collect samples after Thanos' defeat. To make matters worse, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) was one of those spies, so not only does he know about the Harvest, but he now wants it to make the Super Skrulls even more super.

Fury sitting on an untapped well of superhero DNA doesn't bode well for the MCU. While he may have meant to use it for good, "Secret Invasion" shows the danger of such technology, as Fury now has no choice but to hand it over to Gravik. However, if we look at the comics, the Harvest could bring many more villains to the MCU, who would make the Super Skrulls look like yesterday's news.