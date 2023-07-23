The Witcher Season 3 Repeats A Huge Mistake From Season 1

While the response to "The Witcher" Season 3 has remained mostly positive thus far, one episode in particular has received a slew of criticism from fans and critics alike.

The episode in question is "The Art of Illusion," in which Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) attend the Conclave Ball of Aretuza — where they unravel a messy web of political intrigue and conspiracy helmed by Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). The real issue with "Art of Illusion" is the convoluted method through which this conspiracy is revealed; as the ball itself is replayed three separate times while Geralt and Yennefer recall different points of their night.

These "replays" frustratingly run us through events we've already seen while adding minor bits of new information, which results in a bloated mess of conflicting perspectives and timelines. The critical disdain for the episode is palpable, with Paul Tassi of Forbes calling it "an episode that thinks it's wildly smarter than it is," and Scott Meslow of Vulture calling it "not clever enough for a plot structure that's too clever by half." Unfortunately, the confusing story structure and overlapping narratives that make this episode so difficult to follow are issues that have plagued "The Witcher" since its very first season.

Season 1 was lambasted by critics for trying to tell three different storylines at once across multiple different time periods, and the sloppy structure of "The Art of Illusion" proves that "The Witcher" still struggles when it comes to nonlinear narrative.