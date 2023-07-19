Whatever Happened To SnagaStool After Shark Tank?
Entrepreneurs Jamie Manning and Dean Whitney know firsthand the difficulty involved in hunting down a bar seat, which is what led to the creation of the app SnagaStool. Created in 2013 after the two managed to buy a bar patron's seats for $20 during a Boston Bruins game, SnagaStool allows users to reserve a bar stool at their preferred bar in advance. Prices depend on the time of day and if premium events are going on, such as games or trivia nights.
Manning and Whitney appeared on Season 6 of "Shark Tank" after they presented the app at various tech events. On the show, they sought a $120,000 investment for 18% of the company. They explained that the app would charge users by the hour during peak bar hours. At slower periods, bars could offer free appetizers or drinks to entice customers and fill seats. While they had only partnered with two bars, as the app was still in the proof-of-concept phase, the team was confident that SnagaStool would spread thanks to the VIP experience it offers.
The Sharks had mixed feelings about SnagaStool and no deal was made. It largely came down to the app not yet proving its value. Despite some seeing the product's merit, they ultimately didn't feel comfortable investing since the app was still in its early phases with no guaranteed revenue for bars. And while the duo took the Sharks' advice after the show, it did little to help the company out by the end.
SnagaStool closed down a year later
After appearing on "Shark Tank," Jamie Manning and Dean Whitney had an uphill battle to fight to ensure the success of their bar reservation app, SnagaStool. Unfortunately, despite some noble efforts, the company struggled to stay relevant.
With the advice of the Sharks and with their customers in mind, the duo expanded their services. Instead of only reserving bar stools, users could also book patios, tables, and more during exclusive events. Their "Tank" appearance also got them on the radar of other investors and bar owners, including the Grill 23 bar that the highly opinionated Kevin O'Leary mentioned during their pitch. They also signed on Barteca Restaurant Group owner Don Bailey as a hospitality advisor. On top of this, they brought on a social media manager and got involved in their community by helping raise money for charities.
Sadly, little public interest accumulated from these moves. This was largely due to their limited reach, with the app only available in the iOS App Store, and similar services springing up from competitors. As a result, the company closed its doors in September 2016, a little more than a year after its "Shark Tank" episode aired.
Since that time, both entrepreneurs have gone on to new avenues. The last post on SnagaStool's Instagram in 2018 advertised Manning's package theft startup, Baggabox, which seems to be similarly inactive. Manning is currently listed as the Director of Commercial Analytics and Operations for the biopharmaceutical company Ardelyx, Inc, while Whitney works as UX Lead for Cytiva.