Whatever Happened To SnagaStool After Shark Tank?

Entrepreneurs Jamie Manning and Dean Whitney know firsthand the difficulty involved in hunting down a bar seat, which is what led to the creation of the app SnagaStool. Created in 2013 after the two managed to buy a bar patron's seats for $20 during a Boston Bruins game, SnagaStool allows users to reserve a bar stool at their preferred bar in advance. Prices depend on the time of day and if premium events are going on, such as games or trivia nights.

Manning and Whitney appeared on Season 6 of "Shark Tank" after they presented the app at various tech events. On the show, they sought a $120,000 investment for 18% of the company. They explained that the app would charge users by the hour during peak bar hours. At slower periods, bars could offer free appetizers or drinks to entice customers and fill seats. While they had only partnered with two bars, as the app was still in the proof-of-concept phase, the team was confident that SnagaStool would spread thanks to the VIP experience it offers.

The Sharks had mixed feelings about SnagaStool and no deal was made. It largely came down to the app not yet proving its value. Despite some seeing the product's merit, they ultimately didn't feel comfortable investing since the app was still in its early phases with no guaranteed revenue for bars. And while the duo took the Sharks' advice after the show, it did little to help the company out by the end.