The Holiday: Jimmy Fallon Quit Acting After Auditioning Alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Nancy Meyer's "The Holiday" has changed the lives of many, including comedian Jimmy Fallon, who pivoted his career path because of it.

Released in 2006, "The Holiday" is the perfect Christmas rom-com to lift up anyone's spirits. Directed and written by Meyers, the film focuses on the British Iris (Kate Winslet) and American Amanda (Cameron Diaz), two unlucky-in-love women who swap houses during the holidays. Alone in unknown countries and desperate to find themselves, the two end up having the best time during their respective vacations, falling in love along the way. It's a simple but hopeful premise — one that proves that nobody does rom-coms better than Meyers.

Winslet and Diaz are joined by Jack Black and Jude Law, who play their love interests, respectively. While it's hard to imagine anyone but Black and Law in those now iconic roles, there's a timeline out there where the characters are populated by Jimmy Fallon and Robert Downey Jr. While appearing on "The Howard Stern Show," both Fallon and Downey Jr. opened up about their botched auditions for "The Holiday." While Downey Jr.'s performance had its own fair share of issues, Fallon was completely taken aback by how the future "Iron Man" actor carried himself during the audition. "Without a doubt, this is the best actor I've ever sat across from and did a scene with in my entire life," Fallon told Stern.

Fallon was so blown away by Downey Jr.'s audition for "The Holiday," that he decided it would be best to leave acting behind altogether. "This was mind-blowing to me," Fallon confessed. "I quit the business. I never went back. That was the last time I auditioned for a role." Things clearly worked out for Fallon, as the comedian currently hosts the ever-popular "Tonight Show" on NBC.