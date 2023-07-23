Dragon Ball Super: How Strong Is Orange Piccolo & Could He Beat Goku?

Few anime or manga franchises have grown as far beyond their humble roots as the "Dragon Ball" series has. What began as a little boy traveling around the world looking for the titular artifacts in hopes of having his wish granted has morphed into an intergalactic struggle between rival groups of aliens, androids, and gods in the years since its inception.

Nowhere is this more clear than in the "Dragon Ball Super" series, which sees the concepts from "Dragon Ball Z" evolving further than ever. With returning villains, fighting tournaments that know no bounds, and new power forms, the series has become the wildest iteration of the franchise yet, a fact that's handily demonstrated in the film, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero."

One of the biggest examples of this change comes toward the end of the film. There, Piccolo (Takeshi Aono/Christopher Sabat) gains a massive new form that is similar to the Giant Ape Saiyans can transform into (provided they still have their tails). While Orange Piccolo doesn't have the most creative name, he is exceedingly powerful, which naturally makes fans wonder whether he could defeat the central hero of the franchise, Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel). Unfortunately, as with much of the lore behind "Dragon Ball," it's ultimately pretty tough to predict.