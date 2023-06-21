Secret Invasion: What Do We Know About Skrullos, The Skrulls' Original Planet?
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion," Season 1, Episode 1
Walking amongst humans on Earth. It's what the Skrulls have been doing since at least the '90s. The storyline was laid out in "Captain Marvel," and it's now expanding in Marvel's Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," which follows the Skrulls decades after Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) promised to find them a new home following the destruction of their home planet of Skrullos.
Skrullos was a vibrant place that was a part of the Drox System in the Andromeda/M-31 Galaxy. The Skrull's home is depicted in a few of Marvel's animated series, including "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," Season 2, "Episode 10, "Prisoner of War." The episode shows a purple and orange planet with majestic silver buildings throughout the landscape. According to "Captain Marvel," the Skrulls lived on Skrullos until it was destroyed during a war with the Kree, an empire that once included Danvers before she became cognizant of her past.
The bold colors seen in the animated version of Skrullos is something that "Secret Invasion" seems to expand on by showing audiences the vibrant comforts of home that the Skrulls have brought to Earth.
The sites and tastes of Skrullos that are on Earth
The Skrulls have been waiting to hear good news about a new home planet for decades. While Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) works to help Nick Fury with various operations, he continues to long for home, taking care of a Skrull sky plant with blue, glowing orbs in its center at the beginning of "Secret Invasion," Episode 1. And this could be just one of several growing on Earth as Talos' late wife Soren (played by Sharon Blynn in "Captain Marvel") planted one of these everywhere she went, according to Talos.
They've also worked to bring a taste of home to Earth. Talos' daughter G'iah (Emilia Clarke) offers blue, claw-like Skrull produce to Beto (Samuel Adewunmi) when he first arrives in New Skrullos, Gravik's (Kingsley Ben-Adir) camp in Russia that gives displaced Skrulls a place stay and commune with other Skrulls. G'iah then explains the lengths they've gone to in order to give the Skrulls a comforting home. That includes only growing their home's produce, drinking Skrull wine, and making sure that everyone, except their warriors, can walk around the grounds of New Skrullos in their natural form. As Gravik mentions, their goal is home, and he is ready to prove that he will do everything he can to make that happen.