Secret Invasion: What Do We Know About Skrullos, The Skrulls' Original Planet?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion," Season 1, Episode 1

Walking amongst humans on Earth. It's what the Skrulls have been doing since at least the '90s. The storyline was laid out in "Captain Marvel," and it's now expanding in Marvel's Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," which follows the Skrulls decades after Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) promised to find them a new home following the destruction of their home planet of Skrullos.

Skrullos was a vibrant place that was a part of the Drox System in the Andromeda/M-31 Galaxy. The Skrull's home is depicted in a few of Marvel's animated series, including "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," Season 2, "Episode 10, "Prisoner of War." The episode shows a purple and orange planet with majestic silver buildings throughout the landscape. According to "Captain Marvel," the Skrulls lived on Skrullos until it was destroyed during a war with the Kree, an empire that once included Danvers before she became cognizant of her past.

The bold colors seen in the animated version of Skrullos is something that "Secret Invasion" seems to expand on by showing audiences the vibrant comforts of home that the Skrulls have brought to Earth.