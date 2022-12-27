The Witcher's Lauren Hissrich Has Already Planned The Show's Grand Finale

Lots of questions have been raised over the future of Netflix's "The Witcher." This was, of course, in no small part due to the recent re-casting of Liam Hemsworth in the title role. Then there was also the whole matter of Henry Cavill losing his role as Superman in the new and improved DC Extended Universe, leading many to believe that he might even take back his role as Geralt of Rivia from Hemsworth. Alas, that was not the case, and the show's Season 4 will continue to star Hemsworth as the famed white-haired warrior (via Variety).

And now, there appears to be confirmation that "The Witcher" won't leave TV and computer screens any time soon. While the show is already scheduled to return for Season 3 in the summer of 2023, there has not yet been an indication that it will continue past Season 4. However, the series' showrunner has all but confirmed that the show will not only continue, but thrive.