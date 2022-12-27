The Witcher's Lauren Hissrich Has Already Planned The Show's Grand Finale
Lots of questions have been raised over the future of Netflix's "The Witcher." This was, of course, in no small part due to the recent re-casting of Liam Hemsworth in the title role. Then there was also the whole matter of Henry Cavill losing his role as Superman in the new and improved DC Extended Universe, leading many to believe that he might even take back his role as Geralt of Rivia from Hemsworth. Alas, that was not the case, and the show's Season 4 will continue to star Hemsworth as the famed white-haired warrior (via Variety).
And now, there appears to be confirmation that "The Witcher" won't leave TV and computer screens any time soon. While the show is already scheduled to return for Season 3 in the summer of 2023, there has not yet been an indication that it will continue past Season 4. However, the series' showrunner has all but confirmed that the show will not only continue, but thrive.
The showrunner knows how many seasons the show will have
In a recent interview with Collider, "Witcher" showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained that she always keeps her endgame in mind when telling a story. For that reason, she knows exactly how "The Witcher" storylines will ultimately play out. "I absolutely know where the series is going to end," she added. "I know what season it's going to end, I know how it's going to end, which is very, very exciting."
While Hissrich refrained from saying how many seasons that would amount to, exactly, she did reveal that the show's endgame would pull from "The Lady of the Lake," which is the fifth novel in the Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski. She didn't say how many seasons the main series would have, she also didn't preclude ordering future "Witcher" spinoffs, sequels, and prequels, thus acknowledging that the series will live on far past Henry Cavill's planned exit at the end of Season 3. And as for Cavill's own future post-"Witcher," well, that's a much larger question that Hissrich is most likely incapable of answering.