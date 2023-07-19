Secret Invasion Ep 5: Who Is Fury's Pilot? What To Know If You Missed Black Widow

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Harvest"

"Secret Invasion" has introduced new characters and dramatically changed the way we look at several old ones, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ show's fifth episode features what just might be the most surprising character appearance yet. When Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) needs to travel to Finland to rendezvous with Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), his pilot turns out to be a surprisingly familiar face: Rick Mason (O-T Fagbenle of "Handmaid's Tale" fame), whom we last saw in "Black Widow."

A supporting character in Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) 2021 solo movie, Rick is a slightly shady but dependable contractor with a military history and a penchant for smuggling valuable items — up to and including a Quinjet. Natasha has saved his life once, and he provides valuable assistance during her mission to shut down the Red Room. Though Rick hints that he'd like something more, the pair remain firm friends throughout the film.

The events of "Black Widow" take place in the aftermath of "Captain America: Civil War," but the movie came out after "Avengers: Endgame," in which Natasha died. As such, it may have been easy to write Rick off as a one-movie wonder ... but just like fellow "Black Widow" characters Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov (David Harbour), it seems that the MCU still has plans for him.