Whatever Happened To LINKA After Shark Tank?

An avid bike rider, Egyptian native Mohamed Mohamed developed his own innovative solution to bike theft with his smart bike lock, LINKA. The device locks around bike wheels and, through the LINKA app, users can find out when their device needs to be charged or if the bike itself has been taken. Additionally, it lets out an alarm if your bike is taken away, as Robert Herjavec showcased during Mohamed's "Shark Tank" demonstration. It can even decipher the bike theft history in your area and recommend safer places to lock your bike if needed. A Kickstarter campaign was launched for the product, bringing in over $244,000 on a $10,000 goal.

The entrepreneur made an appearance on Season 7 of "Shark Tank." Mohamed sought a $250,000 investment for a 10% stake in the company, placing it at a $2.5 million valuation. The sharks expressed concern about the lack of chain on the device, even after they learned of the product's alarm feature. Following the Kickstarter campaign earlier that year, the business brought in $40,000. Mohamed also informed the sharks that he has several meetings lined up with investors and distributors in Amsterdam, a hot spot for bikers.

Ultimately, the sharks didn't feel that the product is enough of a deterrent without a chain and thought the market was too competitive. Mohamed's attempt at getting one of the show's wealthy panelists on board wasn't for naught though, as the creator took the sharks' advice and made notable changes to his product line that led to future success.