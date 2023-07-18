Oppenheimer: Why Matt Damon Had A Christopher Nolan Clause In His Couples Therapy Negotiations

Nothing is more important to Matt Damon than his family, but he's not going to let that get in the way of his creative relationship with director Christopher Nolan. Damon, who plays historical figure Leslie Groves in Nolan's new film, "Oppenheimer," revealed that he and his wife have agreed to let him drop everything when Nolan gives him a call.

Damon sat down with Entertainment Weekly for a roundtable discussion alongside Nolan and his "Oppenheimer" co-stars, where he revealed that he and his wife, Luciana Bozán, had carved out special exceptions in their relationship while in couples therapy. According to the actor, he and his spouse had agreed he would take some time off after years of nonstop work, but he still didn't want to pass up the opportunity to work with Nolan. Prior to working things out with Bozán, Damon had starred in "Interstellar," Nolan's space travel epic.

"I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off," Damon said during the interview. "I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn't in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy — this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called."