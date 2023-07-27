The Witcher: Who Does Shang-Chi's Meng'er Zhang Play In Season 3?

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 8 — "The Cost of Chaos"

Meng'er Zhang is a Chinese actress who, until recently, boasted one, singular mainstream credit. In 2021, Zhang starred in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as Xu Xialing, the titular character's younger, deadlier, and more successful sister. Before entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she lent most of her time and talents to the stage, where she starred in productions such as "Oliver Twist." Now, with Marvel under her belt, she's branching out into prestige television with Netflix's live-action adaptation of "The Witcher."

Based on a series of novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix's high fantasy series chronicles the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill, soon to be Liam Hemsworth) and his found family as they struggle to survive monsters, wars, and each other. And as the world continues to grow, so does its cast. In the last two episodes of Season 3, Zhang portrays Milva, an elven refugee taking shelter in Brokilon, an encampment of Dryads.

Milva's purpose in Season 3 is to set aside her personal reservations about Geralt, whose gruff demeanor grates upon even the most patient individuals, and help him heal from the near-lethal damage he suffered at the skilled hands of Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu). It's a supporting role with comparatively minor screen time. Here's what audiences can expect from Milva if her character features more prominently in later seasons, based on her stories from the source material.