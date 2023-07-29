Good Omens S2: Was Jane Austen Actually A Spy?
Contains spoilers for "Good Omens," Season 2, Episode 5 – "Chapter 5: The Ball"
"Good Omens," the popular Amazon Prime series based on the book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is paying tribute to a beloved novelist during Season 2. Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) have a mystery on their hands when Gabriel (Jon Hamm) appears at Aziraphale's bookshop with no clue as to who he actually is. Meanwhile, love is starting to brew between coffee shop owner Nina (Nina Sosanya) and record shop owner Maggie (Maggie Service). In Season 2, Episode 2, "Chapter 2: The Clue," Aziraphale makes it his mission to help their relationship grow in order to cover up a miracle involving Gabriel. This leads him to draw on the work of Jane Austen. Crowley notes that he knew Austen as a master spy, among other professions, but is this fact or fiction?
According to the Jane Austen Society of North America, Austen was not a spy, but it is believed that she makes a reference to one in "Pride and Prejudice." The novel's villain, George Wickham, shares the same last name as William Wickham, who became Britain's first master spy. "Pride and Prejudice" was published in 1813, and the romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy has since been adapted for TV and film, even inspiring the romantic storyline in "Good Omens" Season 2.
How Pride and Prejudice is getting the Good Omens treatment
Maggie and Nina's relationship already resembles the rollercoaster that is Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's romance. At the beginning of "Good Omens," Season 2, Episode 2, "Chapter 2: The Clue," Aziraphale visits a heart-sick Maggie who is convinced that Nina hates her. Later on, Crowley runs into Nina who swears that she has no feelings for Maggie while she contemplates an uncertain future with her current partner.
As they try to sort out their feelings, Aziraphale realizes that the only way to bring Nina and Maggie together is to hatch a plan straight out of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." He suggests a cotillion ball to unite them. This comes after Crowley suggests creating a rainstorm that leads the pair to kiss, citing romantic-comedy screenwriter Richard Curtis as inspiration while possibly referring to the big romantic scene between Charles (Hugh Grant) and Carrie (Andie MacDowell) in the film "Four Weddings and a Funeral." Curtis is also known for his work on "Bridget Jones's Diary," based on the book by Helen Fielding, which has its own similarities to "Pride and Prejudice," including a character named Mr. Darcy.
But this version of "Pride and Prejudice" is under the scrutiny of Heaven, and Aziraphale is pulling out all the stops for his ball at an upcoming business owners' meeting during Season 2, Episode 5, "Chapter 5: The Ball." This includes requesting classical music from a store owner and breaking out the familiar dance moves seen in versions of "Pride and Prejudice," hoping that it will be enough to dampen Heaven's suspicions regarding their miracle.