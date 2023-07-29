Good Omens S2: Was Jane Austen Actually A Spy?

Maggie and Nina's relationship already resembles the rollercoaster that is Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's romance. At the beginning of "Good Omens," Season 2, Episode 2, "Chapter 2: The Clue," Aziraphale visits a heart-sick Maggie who is convinced that Nina hates her. Later on, Crowley runs into Nina who swears that she has no feelings for Maggie while she contemplates an uncertain future with her current partner.

As they try to sort out their feelings, Aziraphale realizes that the only way to bring Nina and Maggie together is to hatch a plan straight out of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." He suggests a cotillion ball to unite them. This comes after Crowley suggests creating a rainstorm that leads the pair to kiss, citing romantic-comedy screenwriter Richard Curtis as inspiration while possibly referring to the big romantic scene between Charles (Hugh Grant) and Carrie (Andie MacDowell) in the film "Four Weddings and a Funeral." Curtis is also known for his work on "Bridget Jones's Diary," based on the book by Helen Fielding, which has its own similarities to "Pride and Prejudice," including a character named Mr. Darcy.

But this version of "Pride and Prejudice" is under the scrutiny of Heaven, and Aziraphale is pulling out all the stops for his ball at an upcoming business owners' meeting during Season 2, Episode 5, "Chapter 5: The Ball." This includes requesting classical music from a store owner and breaking out the familiar dance moves seen in versions of "Pride and Prejudice," hoping that it will be enough to dampen Heaven's suspicions regarding their miracle.