What We Do In The Shadows: Vampire Hypnosis & Other Powers Explained

As "What We Do in the Shadows" returns for its fifth season with a brand new set of slightly misguided undead adventures, it's a great time to have a crash course to the cavalcade of vampiric powers Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), Lazslo "Jackie Daytona" Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and their kin possess. This makes for one massive laundry list of blood-sucking superpowers, custom-made to pay homage to tradition ... and to induce laughs whenever possible.

If you're even vaguely aware of standard vampire tropes, you're probably at least somewhat familiar with the basic powers all "What We Do in the Shadows" vampires have to various degrees. They're all unaging and effectively immortal, forever staying in the physical appearance they had at the time they were turned. They can heal from non-fatal wounds quickly and possess supernatural speed, strength, and senses. They can fly and have a host of shapeshifting abilities, like turning into animals and even vapor. Of course, they can also turn people into vampires by drinking the blood of a person, who then has to drink the blood of the vampire who bit them.

Despite their array of stealthy abilities, vampires can still be highly conspicuous. Being predators, they need to walk among the people — and their long lifespan means that sometimes they simply forget how to act nonchalantly amongst humanity. This is where the show's favorite vampire power comes in. Their ability to hypnotize people to forget things and order them around is something "What We Do in the Shadows" has drawn plenty of comedy mileage from, and there's no reason to believe that hypnosis won't be a key ingredient for vampiric laughs going forward ... as long as they remember to avoid hypnotizing the same person over and over again until the subject's brain overloads.