What We Do In The Shadows S5: Why Guillermo's Transformation Isn't Going To Plan

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5 Episodes 1 & 2 — "The Mall" & "A Night Out With the Guys"

The fifth season of "What We Do in the Shadows" has finally arrived, and fans finally have a resolution to this major cliffhanger from last season. In true "What We Do in the Shadows" fashion, though, it's not what anyone would have expected; it's better and dumber.

As we all know, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), the long-suffering human familiar to Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), broke from vampire tradition and went to a different vampire, his buddy named Derek (Chris Sandiford), to finally get "turned" and become a vampire himself. See, Nandor has been promising to make Guillermo a vampire for years, and it certainly doesn't seem like he's going to make good on his promise... so Guillermo takes matters into his own hands at the end of Season 4. This is "What We Do in the Shadows," though, so Guillermo's gambit doesn't go according to plan.

Weeks after Derek bites him, Guillermo doesn't feel... anything, really. He can still walk around, he's not turning into a bat just by saying "bat," and he doesn't really look or feel like a vampire in any way, shape, or form. This could all be related to Guillermo's heritage, but as the show reveals at the end of the premiere, it's a good thing he's not a very obvious vampire just yet.