Wolverine & Deadpool's Best Movie Team-Up Already Exists (And It Stars The Hulk)
From what we saw, "Deadpool 3" looks special, teaming up Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth with Hugh Jackman's legendary Wolverine. The dynamic everyone's been waiting to see on the big screen was finally filming last week, confirming Wolverine's iconic yellow suit. However, with the SAG-AFTRA strike, production is officially paused until studios start treating actors fairly. Thankfully, there's another way audiences can get their daily dose of Deadpool and Wolverine's chaotic relationship, as "Hulk Vs." delivers one of the duo's best on-screen representations.
The direct-to-video animated movie includes "Hulk vs. Wolverine," a short film centering on Wolverine (Steve Blum) hunting down Hulk (Fred Tatasciore) in the Canadian wilderness. Unfortunately for Logan, Team X is hot on the heroes' trail, with Sabretooth (Mark Acheson), Lady Deathstrike (Janyse Jaud), Omega Red (Colin Murdock), and Deadpool (Nolan North) capturing Wolverine and Hulk after their fight.
Watching Wolverine and Hulk team up to fight Deadpool and the rest of Team X should be a priority for any Marvel fan. Don't write off "Hulk Vs." because of its animated medium, as "Hulk vs. Wolverine" isn't necessarily kid-friendly. It's violent and even gruesome in some parts — Wolverine cuts Deadpool to pieces at one point — while giving fans perfect versions of the fan-favorite characters that are hard to come by outside of comics.
Hulk vs. Wolverine walked so Deadpool 3 could run
We would never doubt the creative minds of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman when it comes to their respective Marvel characters, as the actors embody Deadpool and Wolverine to a degree that makes it difficult for anyone to follow in their footsteps. "Deadpool 3" will surely be a hit with both of them on board, but looking toward "Hulk vs. Wolverine" for inspiration wouldn't hurt.
The animated short film gives an incredible representation of how Deadpool and Wolverine should interact on screen. The Merc with a Mouth is the comic relief, offering witty responses and getting himself into hilarious situations. Even though he's technically on the bad side in "Hulk vs. Wolverine," Deadpool never feels like a villain compared to the rest of Team X. He's funny and keeps poking at his teammates, Wolverine, and even Bruce Banner/Hulk, although that last one doesn't end well for him. On the other side, Wolverine is his usual angry self, more or less ignoring Deadpool's comments in favor of getting the job done. Even within the movie's short run time, we see Logan show his emotional side, warming up to Banner and Hulk, although they ultimately continue their battle before it ends.
"Hulk vs. Wolverine" offers a great template for how Deadpool and Wolverine's dysfunctional comic-book relationship should play out on screen, and does so without holding back on the violence. While the two characters couldn't be in better hands than Reynolds and Jackman, "Deadpool 3" has a lot to live up to, bringing Wolverine and Deadpool's relationship to live-action properly this time.