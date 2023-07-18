Wolverine & Deadpool's Best Movie Team-Up Already Exists (And It Stars The Hulk)

From what we saw, "Deadpool 3" looks special, teaming up Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth with Hugh Jackman's legendary Wolverine. The dynamic everyone's been waiting to see on the big screen was finally filming last week, confirming Wolverine's iconic yellow suit. However, with the SAG-AFTRA strike, production is officially paused until studios start treating actors fairly. Thankfully, there's another way audiences can get their daily dose of Deadpool and Wolverine's chaotic relationship, as "Hulk Vs." delivers one of the duo's best on-screen representations.

The direct-to-video animated movie includes "Hulk vs. Wolverine," a short film centering on Wolverine (Steve Blum) hunting down Hulk (Fred Tatasciore) in the Canadian wilderness. Unfortunately for Logan, Team X is hot on the heroes' trail, with Sabretooth (Mark Acheson), Lady Deathstrike (Janyse Jaud), Omega Red (Colin Murdock), and Deadpool (Nolan North) capturing Wolverine and Hulk after their fight.

Watching Wolverine and Hulk team up to fight Deadpool and the rest of Team X should be a priority for any Marvel fan. Don't write off "Hulk Vs." because of its animated medium, as "Hulk vs. Wolverine" isn't necessarily kid-friendly. It's violent and even gruesome in some parts — Wolverine cuts Deadpool to pieces at one point — while giving fans perfect versions of the fan-favorite characters that are hard to come by outside of comics.