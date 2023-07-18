The Marvels: How A 1960s Comic Inspired The MCU Film's Body-Swapping Premise

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going in a bold new direction with "The Marvels."

The upcoming MCU film marks the first time Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Photon (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) will share the screen as a trio. One of the most highly-anticipated films in the franchise, "The Marvels" is directed by Nia DaCosta, who made waves with 2021's "Candyman." What makes "The Marvels" so unique in a pantheon of Marvel films is that it's a sequel to multiple films and projects. The epic takes place after "Avengers: Endgame," "WandaVision," "Ms. Marvel," and operates as a direct sequel to "Captain Marvel."

Beyond that, the film is set to highlight the daring physical and personal connections that the trio have with one another. While their skills and temperaments are different, they're bound together by one thing in "The Marvels": the ability to swap places. The post-credits sequence in "Ms. Marvel" sees Kamala Khan whisked away from her bedroom, only for her hero Carol Danvers to appear. In "The Marvels," the three characters are inexplicably linked, forcing them to swap places every time they try to utilize their powers. It's an inventive premise, one that forces the trio to work together — no matter how much they annoy one another.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Mary Livanos opened up about how the body-swap premise was directly influenced by "Captain Marvel" comics from the '60s. Livanos notes how the OG Captain Marvel, known as Mar-Vell, was able to body-swap with Rick James using Kree bracelets. While the executive producer doesn't explicitly mention which comics the film was influenced by, it's hard not to imagine DaCosta and the film's writers taking cues from "Captain Marvel #16" and "#17."