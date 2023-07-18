The Marvels Drops A Stunning BTS Look At Costumes For MCU's First Women-Led Film

Marvel Studios has one more movie coming out in 2023, and it's already looking like a lot of fun. "The Marvels" comes out on November 10, and the movie sees Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) teaming up with similarly powered superheroines to save the day. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is all grown up with powers of her own she obtained during "WandaVision." And Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), after being such a huge fan of the Avengers, also finds herself wrapped up in the adventure.

It makes for a unique "Captain Marvel" sequel with more heroes thrown into the mix, and their appearances come with fancy new outfits. Entertainment Weekly provided motion promotional images for the film with the three women in their new regalia. Captain Marvel sports a new look that still adheres to the red and blue color scheme she had in previous Marvel outings with a star in the center. Monica's costume is in black and white, while Kamala has definitely come a long way from what she wore in "Ms. Marvel" with a far more intricately designed suit.

They look great, and the three actresses clearly developed a serious bond while filming. As Parris told EW, "I'm excited that the MCU has three lead women, all from very diverse backgrounds, and they're all baddies in their own way."