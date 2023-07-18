The Marvels Drops A Stunning BTS Look At Costumes For MCU's First Women-Led Film
Marvel Studios has one more movie coming out in 2023, and it's already looking like a lot of fun. "The Marvels" comes out on November 10, and the movie sees Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) teaming up with similarly powered superheroines to save the day. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is all grown up with powers of her own she obtained during "WandaVision." And Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), after being such a huge fan of the Avengers, also finds herself wrapped up in the adventure.
It makes for a unique "Captain Marvel" sequel with more heroes thrown into the mix, and their appearances come with fancy new outfits. Entertainment Weekly provided motion promotional images for the film with the three women in their new regalia. Captain Marvel sports a new look that still adheres to the red and blue color scheme she had in previous Marvel outings with a star in the center. Monica's costume is in black and white, while Kamala has definitely come a long way from what she wore in "Ms. Marvel" with a far more intricately designed suit.
They look great, and the three actresses clearly developed a serious bond while filming. As Parris told EW, "I'm excited that the MCU has three lead women, all from very diverse backgrounds, and they're all baddies in their own way."
The new suits look good and stay practical
"The Marvels" brings together characters from various other projects from this franchise. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back and may be dealing with a lot, depending on how "Secret Invasion" shakes out. But the new film also introduces audiences to new characters, such as Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a Kree warrior who now wields the hammer formerly belonging to Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). She follows in the main characters' path of getting some super cool costumes for the new flick and made sure to get special accommodations for her outfit.
Ashton had a unique connection to the MCU before joining it, seeing how Loki actor Tom Hiddleston is her fiancé. He apparently hyped up the chance to join the franchise, as she told EW, "It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade." There was also practical advice about what to request from a costume, such as ensuring there were "enough zippers to go to the bathroom." But ultimately, it sounds like Hiddleston wanted her to enjoy the experience above all else, as she said, "One of the main takeaways from our conversations was 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.' He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way."
Dar-Benn could very well become the next iconic Marvel villain in the same vein as Loki. "The Marvels" looks like a fun time, and everyone's going to look good doing it.