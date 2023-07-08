Pom Klementieff's Mission Impossible 7 Character Took From Sad Clowns & Monsters

Donning a pair of antennae as the alien empath Mantis in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, Pom Klementieff couldn't have played a character with any kinder demeanor on the big screen. But now that the actor's run as Mantis is over, Klementieff is letting loose a ferocious beast of a villain opposite Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1."

In the film, Klementieff plays Paris, an expert assassin who is tasked by her boss, Gabriel (Esai Morales), to kill Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and Grace (Hayley Atwell) — a mysterious woman stuck in the midst of a battle between the global terrorist and the prolific IMF agent.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Klementieff said she wanted her villainous portrayal to include the use of pantomime makeup — which presents a sad clown look — to amplify the monstrous intensity of the character.

"I wanted to bring an insanity to the character, even in the idea of the makeup that I wear in Venice with the white and the black tear drop," Klementieff told Digital Spy. "I wanted to be something eerie and strange and kind of like a monster, but that looked like a porcelain doll or a pantomime at first. It was inspired by this character Pierrot from the Commedia Dell'Arte [an early form of European theater]. I wanted to bring something that was a bit melancholic but also a little wild that's unleashed when I do the car chase."