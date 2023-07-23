Young Sheldon: The Most Skippable Episode In Season 6

"Young Sheldon" aired its best season yet by amping up the stakes and drama at home with the Cooper family in Season 6. As Mandy (Emily Osment) prepares for the new baby, exciting developments hit Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and his household. While he gets ready to take the next step after college, his twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord), searches for her own identity, though the end result is ultimately inconsequential and results in the rare skippable episode.

Season 6, Episode 4, "Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero," finds Sheldon helping out his neighbor Billy (Wyatt McClure) by tutoring him in math, which leads to an overdramatic reaction that's perfectly in line with his brainy character. Meanwhile, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling the sting of neglect after Missy seeks advice from Meemaw (Annie Potts) instead of her own mom. Though this foreshadows Missy's rebellion toward the latter half of the season, the payoff in this installment ultimately falls a bit flat.

The situation with Missy takes a surprising turn when she ditches Meemaw for Mandy's cool insights that prove to be more effective at school. However, it appears Mandy bites off more than she can chew when Missy goes to drastic lengths to stand out. This results in her unfortunate hair mishap when she tries to copy Mandy and go from brunette to show-stopping blonde.