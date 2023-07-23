Young Sheldon: The Most Skippable Episode In Season 6
"Young Sheldon" aired its best season yet by amping up the stakes and drama at home with the Cooper family in Season 6. As Mandy (Emily Osment) prepares for the new baby, exciting developments hit Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and his household. While he gets ready to take the next step after college, his twin sister, Missy (Raegan Revord), searches for her own identity, though the end result is ultimately inconsequential and results in the rare skippable episode.
Season 6, Episode 4, "Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero," finds Sheldon helping out his neighbor Billy (Wyatt McClure) by tutoring him in math, which leads to an overdramatic reaction that's perfectly in line with his brainy character. Meanwhile, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling the sting of neglect after Missy seeks advice from Meemaw (Annie Potts) instead of her own mom. Though this foreshadows Missy's rebellion toward the latter half of the season, the payoff in this installment ultimately falls a bit flat.
The situation with Missy takes a surprising turn when she ditches Meemaw for Mandy's cool insights that prove to be more effective at school. However, it appears Mandy bites off more than she can chew when Missy goes to drastic lengths to stand out. This results in her unfortunate hair mishap when she tries to copy Mandy and go from brunette to show-stopping blonde.
Missy's hair scare in Episode 4 is worth avoiding by skipping altogether
As Sheldon grapples with the concept of zero, which also cleverly references his future scientific crises in "The Big Bang Theory," Missy drifts further from her family as she looks for something of her own. She finds comfort in Mandy and is dazzled by her glamorous appearance and past life as a weather presenter on TV. This drives her to take matters into her own hands and dye her hair blonde like Mandy's.
While this sets up Missy's drastic act of rebellion later (when she steals her dad's truck), it doesn't offer any immediate payoff and instead delivers a filler episode. It also halts the character development we've seen in previous episodes when Mary searches for purpose after being fired and exiled from the church. However, it's still a funny moment that offers relatability with hilarious consequences.
Sheldon's spiral over the unfathomable existence of zero leads to a humorous sequence with his professors Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) and Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), though it's quickly resolved in the end. The titular scientist even manages to help Billy pass his math test, with Billy generously letting Missy cheat off him since she didn't have time to study after her hair-raising but skippable disaster.