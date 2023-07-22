Star Wars' Favorite Fan Cast May Be One Skywalker's Only Hope

For years, Sebastian Stan has been a popular fancast for the role of Luke Skywalker, even throwing his hat into the ring personally. His resemblance to Mark Hamill is hard to deny, and as a longstanding member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe roster, he's already proven himself as a box-office talent at one of Disney's biggest franchises.

However, as the years have gone by since Stan's initial bid for Luke Skywalker, the idea has become less and less likely. Disney instead opted for a digital Luke amalgam to appear in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," composed of Mark Hamill, a fill-in body double, CGI, and deepfake technology. The results have been polarizing to say the least, with many fans criticizing the uncanny valley of it all. Recreating a character in this way is incredibly expensive and time-consuming, and it still never looks quite right.

If Luke Skywalker is ever to have another leading role in "Star Wars," the part needs to be recast. No amount of computer-animated dark magic can recreate a proper performance, and certainly not one with stunts or deep emotional moments. Even Hamill supports a recasting, saying as much in a May 2023 interview with Esquire. Doing a whole Luke movie or show with the current method would cost way too much time and money, and all Disney would have to show for it is the same half-human puppet-man performance. "Star Wars" needs a new Luke Skywalker, and Sebastian Stan may still be the best choice.