Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Scares Up A First Look At The Stephen King-Inspired Prequel

"Pet Sematary" is regarded as one of Stephen King's most insidious and bone-chilling novels, including by the author himself. King told Entertainment Weekly about the germination of the idea and how the fear of children dying hit too close to home. The story revolves around Louis Creed, a grieving father who buries his dead child only for him to come back a horrible monster. This is the sticking point of the book. "Sometimes dead is better," Jud says in the original novel. This is something he understands firsthand.

An old-timer by the time the new family moves in, Jud understands the true evil of the land located on a Native American burial ground. Jud's past experiences with similar hauntings will undoubtedly be explored in "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines." Photos from the film show David Duchovny as Bill looking into a mirror with a bloody specter behind him, in addition to the rest of a cast of characters whom Jud will team up with to fight the threatening presence.

King movie alum Henry Thomas will star alongside Duchovny, Jackson White, Pam Grier, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and Forrest Goodluck. Lindsey Anderson Beer will be directing in her first crack at a feature film, which can be an asset to a prequel such as this. With room to modernize the idea of the Native burial ground usually found in horror films, this could be a chance for a fresh take on an old concept.