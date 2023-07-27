What We Do In The Shadows S5: Why Evie Is Back & What Her Return Could Mean

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 4 — "The Campaign"

Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is rarely afraid of anything, but Evie Russell (Vanessa Bayer) has certainly given him cause for concern. The emotional vampire proves to be a handful in "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 1, as her pity powers are an even match to Colin Robinson's energy-sapping ones. He ultimately breaks away from their budding romance when he realizes it's too much, but Evie manages to turn the emotional moment into a handy dinner time as she's good enough to elicit pity from the usually unflappable energy vampire.

Evie may have seemed like a fun one-off character, but then again, so was The Guide (Kristen Schaal) before she returned in Season 3 and started working her way to main character status. Now that Colin Robinson tracks Evie down and recruits her to pose as his wife for his comptroller campaign, could the emotional vampire be on a similar road? It definitely seems that we haven't seen the last of Evie by the time the episode is over. She effectively hijacks Colin Robinson's campaign after he attempts to back away by manufacturing a juicy scandal, and her ability to elicit pity and goodwill should serve her very well on the campaign trail. Combine this with "The Campaign's" revelation that there are far more energy vampires out there than we've known and Evie may very well have a massive role to play going forward ... quite possibly as the area's new comptroller.