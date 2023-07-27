What We Do In The Shadows S5: Why Evie Is Back & What Her Return Could Mean
Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 4 — "The Campaign"
Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) is rarely afraid of anything, but Evie Russell (Vanessa Bayer) has certainly given him cause for concern. The emotional vampire proves to be a handful in "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 1, as her pity powers are an even match to Colin Robinson's energy-sapping ones. He ultimately breaks away from their budding romance when he realizes it's too much, but Evie manages to turn the emotional moment into a handy dinner time as she's good enough to elicit pity from the usually unflappable energy vampire.
Evie may have seemed like a fun one-off character, but then again, so was The Guide (Kristen Schaal) before she returned in Season 3 and started working her way to main character status. Now that Colin Robinson tracks Evie down and recruits her to pose as his wife for his comptroller campaign, could the emotional vampire be on a similar road? It definitely seems that we haven't seen the last of Evie by the time the episode is over. She effectively hijacks Colin Robinson's campaign after he attempts to back away by manufacturing a juicy scandal, and her ability to elicit pity and goodwill should serve her very well on the campaign trail. Combine this with "The Campaign's" revelation that there are far more energy vampires out there than we've known and Evie may very well have a massive role to play going forward ... quite possibly as the area's new comptroller.
An increasing focus on energy vampires requires multiple energy vampire characters
After "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 4 kept Colin Robinson in baby and child form, Season 5 has shifted its focus to the energy vampire society that it only now reveals is actually a thing. Apart from Evie, "The Campaign" introduces us to the energy vampires' prevalence in politics, and even brings in the appropriately long-winded and annoying Supreme Council of Energy Vampires. This means that without other major energy vampire characters to back him up, Colin Robinson would have to deal with an entire vampire society arc by himself, which is a tall order — after all, the more traditional vampire storylines have multiple characters at their disposal.
With this new development, it's entirely understandable that "What We Do in the Shadows" brings Evie back since she's the only other previously-established energy vampire character in the show. If Season 5 intends to keep exploring the life and times of energy vampires, fans can probably expect Evie to stick around for quite a while. Her unique, friendly-yet-adversarial chemistry with Colin Robinson certainly adds a breath of fresh air to the show.