Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead - How Many Episodes Are There?
The action-comedy anime "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" follows an overworked young man whose soul-crushing labor situation is lifted away by a zombie apocalypse, allowing the survivor with a newfound lease on life to embark on a quest to experience everything on his list of things to do before he dies. The series based on the popular manga released its first entry on July 9, 2023, and some fans may be curious to learn how many episodes the show will release for its first run.
Before the year kicked off, there were a number of series that made the list of most anticipated anime of 2023, and one title that may have gone under the radar for most before it was released is the animated adaptation of "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead." While it may have missed out on the hype beforehand, the show has arguably become a hit with viewers since it premiered, even making it to the top of the charts on Netflix. Episodes from the show are released on a weekly basis, and altogether, fans can expect the first season to consist of 12 entries in total.
There is no denying "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" has gained real traction with viewers early on, and some may be surprised to discover what the critics are saying about the well-received anime series.
Critics suggest that the anime could be one of the best of 2023
The debut of the dystopian zombie anime "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" has proven to be an entertaining experience for many fans, and it's fairly evident the show has managed to generate a significant amount of buzz right out of the gate, especially when it comes to what the critics are saying about the series. Several have weighed in on their feelings about the anime, and certain individuals have nothing but good things to say.
Of the many critical players gushing over the show, Decider called the series "a raucous ride through the zombie apocalypse with a plucky protagonist." But some who hold the program in high regard went a bit further, including Kate Sanchez from But Why Tho?, who took things to a whole other level with a rather bold prediction for the anime series, saying, "While the manga is great, the way that BUG FILMS has visually captured Akira's sorrow and joy is perfection. In fact, it adds a new layer to the story ... it's easy to see that this will be one of the top anime of the Summer Anime Season."
Between its chart-topping status on Netflix and the critical acclaim, there is a solid chance that by the time fans have witnessed all 12 episodes, "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" could very well be revered amongst the rest of the chosen few that have earned the right to reside within the ranks of the best anime movies and shows of 2023.