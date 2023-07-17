Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead - How Many Episodes Are There?

The action-comedy anime "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" follows an overworked young man whose soul-crushing labor situation is lifted away by a zombie apocalypse, allowing the survivor with a newfound lease on life to embark on a quest to experience everything on his list of things to do before he dies. The series based on the popular manga released its first entry on July 9, 2023, and some fans may be curious to learn how many episodes the show will release for its first run.

Before the year kicked off, there were a number of series that made the list of most anticipated anime of 2023, and one title that may have gone under the radar for most before it was released is the animated adaptation of "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead." While it may have missed out on the hype beforehand, the show has arguably become a hit with viewers since it premiered, even making it to the top of the charts on Netflix. Episodes from the show are released on a weekly basis, and altogether, fans can expect the first season to consist of 12 entries in total.

There is no denying "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" has gained real traction with viewers early on, and some may be surprised to discover what the critics are saying about the well-received anime series.