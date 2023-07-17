Oppenheimer: How Nolan's First-Person Script Avoided A 1947 Film's POV Mistakes

At face value, "Oppenheimer" certainly seems like a change of pace for the prolific writer and director Christopher Nolan, whose past work includes a slew of cerebral, high-concept films like "Inception," "Interstellar," and "Tenet." Though "Oppenheimer" reportedly lives up to the epic scale of Nolan's previous work (with many critics left stunned after the film's world premiere), the film itself is actually a historical drama that centers around the so-called "father of the atomic bomb," J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy).

Despite the biographical nature of "Oppenheimer," the screenplay for this film may just be Nolan's most experimental writing project to date, as he chose to write the entire script in the first person. Although it's certainly unusual to write a script in such a way, Nolan actually took special care to make sure that the film was not presented in the first person, referencing a similar mistake made by the 1947 noir mystery "Lady of the Lake," which is filmed almost entirely in a first-person point of view.

"It's been tried before, things like 'Lady in the Lake' or whatever, but it doesn't really work that way because you have to see the character," Nolan said during an interview with The Playlist. "There are ways of creating intense subjectivity through camera blocking and placement and so forth." Through camera blocking and movement, Nolan is essentially able to tell a first-person story through a third-person perspective, sidestepping the awkward framing and structure of a true first-person film like "Lady of the Lake."