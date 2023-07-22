Alice In Borderland Theory: What Happened To Those Who Stayed?

Netflix's "Alice in Borderland" succeeds by doing one of the things that manga and anime do best: starting with a unique premise and then slowly unraveling the mystery behind it. This should come as no surprise, being that the series is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, but it's impressive nonetheless how perfectly the series fits as a live-action television show.

All the same, now that Season 2 of "Alice in Borderland" has come and gone, it looks like the genie is out of the bottle for good. We now know that the Borderland is a place between life and death, a sort of twisted purgatory where the winners can get back to the real world and resume their lives following a chaotic natural disaster.

While the solution does make sense in the world of "Alice in Borderland," some might find themselves wondering what happened to those who chose to stay in Borderland rather than return to the real world. Well, as it turns out, that's where the Game Masters in the other world come from in the first place.