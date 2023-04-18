Galaxy Quest Is Getting The Series Treatment From Paramount+

After the death of Alan Rickman in 2016 scuttled Amazon's plans for a "Galaxy Quest" series, The Hollwood Reporter is reporting that another attempt to bring the 1999 space exploration spoof film to the small screen is in the works, with the movie's producer Mark Johnson on board to helm the television project and a search for a writer currently underway.

The original film starred Rickman, Tim Allen, Tony Shaloub, Justin Long, and Sigourney Weaver as the washed-up cast of a long-ago cancelled sci-fi series who are approached at a fan convention by an alien race who are convinced the actors are a real spaceship crew capable of helping save their civilization.

The new series will apparently be coming to Paramount+, but there has been no official confirmation from the streamer at this point. Paul Scheer was hired to write the initial series, and The A.V. Club reported two years ago that "Succession" writer Georgia Pritchett and Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) were working on a "Galaxy Quest" show.