Alan Rickman's Role In The Galaxy Quest Reboot Should Only Be Filled By His Harry Potter Co-Star

For at least the second time since the original movie's 1999 release, there are rumors circulating about the potential release of a "Galaxy Quest" television series.

The cult classic film starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shaloub, and Alan Rickman as the has-been cast of a classic sci-fi TV show who are roped into a real-life, highly dangerous space adventure after an alien race mistakes them for the heroes they once played on TV. Word of a "Galaxy Quest" series first started bubbling up more than a half dozen years ago, but the project was scrapped after Rickman died of pancreatic cancer and Amy Powell was fired as president of Paramount TV. More recently, Paramount + has re-energized the hopes of the film's fanbase with talk of a new series, helmed by the film's director, Mark Johnson, and potentially involving "Succession" writer Georgia Pritchett and Simon Pegg ("Paul," "Shaun of the Dead").

Filling out the creative team is not the biggest hurdle to clear before filming can begin, though. Rickman's death has left two huge casting holes to fill: his part as classically trained actor Alexander Dane, and his role-within-a-role as Dr. Lazarus on the movie's fictional TV series.

There is one actor, though, who would fit perfectly into both halves of Rickman's vacant slot, and his name is Daniel Jacob Radcliffe.