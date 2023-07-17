Secret Invasion Robs Us Of An Incredible Link To The Spider-Verse

Contains spoilers up to "Secret Invasion" Episode 4 — "Beloved"

"Secret Invasion" on Disney+ adapts the famous Marvel Comics storyline where shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrate world powers, including superheroes. Many readers would flip through pages, wondering if their favorite hero would be revealed to be an imposter. The Disney+ series naturally takes liberties with this storyline, notably lacking superpowered individuals. Rhodey, a.k.a. War Machine (Don Cheadle), is present, and it may not have surprised viewers to learn he's really a Skrull.

In this way, Rhodey basically takes the place of Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, in the comics, who's revealed to be the Skrull, Veranke. She's a Skrull empress who leads the charge in the Skrull invasion, leading to the events of "Secret Invasion." She takes Spider-Woman's place after capturing the real Jessica Drew at a Hydra base. The implication becomes the stories featuring Spider-Woman for several years previously involved an imposter.

There are only two episodes left of "Secret Invasion" on Disney+, and this important character hasn't factored into the story at all. It makes sense; Jessica Drew hasn't been featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, so perhaps there wasn't a place to include her. Jessica Drew was featured in the recent "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and even if changes were needed to the story, it could've set up intriguing possibilities for Veranke's future in the MCU.