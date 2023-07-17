Secret Invasion Robs Us Of An Incredible Link To The Spider-Verse
Contains spoilers up to "Secret Invasion" Episode 4 — "Beloved"
"Secret Invasion" on Disney+ adapts the famous Marvel Comics storyline where shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrate world powers, including superheroes. Many readers would flip through pages, wondering if their favorite hero would be revealed to be an imposter. The Disney+ series naturally takes liberties with this storyline, notably lacking superpowered individuals. Rhodey, a.k.a. War Machine (Don Cheadle), is present, and it may not have surprised viewers to learn he's really a Skrull.
In this way, Rhodey basically takes the place of Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, in the comics, who's revealed to be the Skrull, Veranke. She's a Skrull empress who leads the charge in the Skrull invasion, leading to the events of "Secret Invasion." She takes Spider-Woman's place after capturing the real Jessica Drew at a Hydra base. The implication becomes the stories featuring Spider-Woman for several years previously involved an imposter.
There are only two episodes left of "Secret Invasion" on Disney+, and this important character hasn't factored into the story at all. It makes sense; Jessica Drew hasn't been featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, so perhaps there wasn't a place to include her. Jessica Drew was featured in the recent "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and even if changes were needed to the story, it could've set up intriguing possibilities for Veranke's future in the MCU.
Could Secret Invasion end with a Veranke tease?
Veranke is integral to the Skrulls' plans in Marvel Comics' "Secret Invasion. She enacts a plan to upload a virus that disables all StarkTech and expunges an Extremis virus within Tony Stark's body. She further attacks Tony in the Savage Land by getting him to think he's actually a Skrull sleeper agent. It all leads to a final showdown between the heroes and the Skrulls in Central Park after Reed Richards develops a device that exposes the true form of a Skrull. In the battle, Veranke is seemingly shot dead by Norman Osborn, but in actuality, he keeps her secretly imprisoned.
Obviously, there's a lot here that the Disney+ series couldn't adapt. For starters, there's no Reed Richards or Norman Osborn introduced in the MCU's Earth-199999 yet. The big bad Skrull this time is Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who's seen a good deal of success in his plan to take over the world as a new Skrull homeworld. However, Veranke's inclusion, even if she's not Spider-Woman, could've set up intriguing possibilities for the Spider-Verse. "Across the Spider-Verse" directly referenced the MCU, and there are likely big plans for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in future live-action Spider-Man movies. Producers have already said there's interest in a live-action Miles Morales project, so it's possible Jessica Drew isn't far behind.
Veranke appearing in "Secret Invasion" could be a chance to set up an essential Spider-Verse character, regardless if she ultimately becomes a Skrull. There are still two episodes of the show left, so there's always a chance Veranke could still appear. She would even make for an intriguing figure to introduce in the final episode or a post-credits scene. The Skrulls are a major threat, so if Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) beats Gravik, there could still be ornery Skrulls out there with Veranke as a new leader.