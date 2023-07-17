Oppenheimer: The Emotional Reason Why Christopher Nolan Cast His Daughter

"Oppenheimer" might just be Christopher Nolan's most emotional film yet, for a very specific reason.

The British director always goes for bold choices. Whether it's turning eccentric DC villains like Scarecrow and Bane into grounded, believable characters with his "Dark Knight" trilogy, or choosing to make his films as unintelligible as possible, Nolan is always swinging for the fences. And the truth is, he very rarely misses, as almost all of his films have proven to be commercial and critical successes.

After thrilling audiences with 2020's time-travel spy flick "Tenet," Nolan is set to debut "Oppenheimer," a three-hour epic that dissects J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, "Oppenheimer" is Nolan's riskiest play yet, but it seems to have paid off. Early reactions to the star-studded biopic are overwhelmingly positive, with many going so far as to call it Nolan's best. While "Oppenheimer" will certainly receive a few nods come awards season, there's a very particular reason why the film is special to Nolan.

While speaking with The Telegraph, the British filmmaker revealed that his daughter, Flora, is in "Oppenheimer." She plays an unnamed woman who appears to Oppenheimer in a vision, one where the scientist sees the physical impacts of his invention. In short: he witnesses the woman get her face blown off by the atomic bomb. For Nolan, casting his daughter in the role was a spur-of-the-moment decision, but one that left him emotional, thinking about the impact that nuclear detonation can bring. "But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you," the director told the outlet. "So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."