Is Bird Box Barcelona A Sequel To Bird Box?

"Bird Box," starring Sandra Bullock, was a surprise hit for Netflix when it came out in 2018. It spawned copious memes and became one of the most-watched films on the streaming platform at the time of release, so it should be little surprise Netflix would want more stories set in this universe. That finally came to fruition on July 14 when "Bird Box Barcelona" came on the service, but audiences may be a little taken aback at the story told in the film.

Bullock doesn't return. Instead, the film follows a new group of survivors set in Spain who must remain blindfolded or risk losing their lives by looking at the mysterious monsters occupying the planet. As such, "Bird Box Barcelona" is not a direct sequel to "Bird Box." It's merely set in the same universe, so it's more accurate to refer to it as a spin-off than a sequel. The events of the movie take place during the same time as "Bird Box," and it even goes back and forth between events right when the monsters arrive and months later. You don't necessarily have to watch "Bird Box" to understand what happens in the new film, but the two together definitely flesh out this world more.