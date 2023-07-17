Is Bird Box Barcelona A Sequel To Bird Box?
"Bird Box," starring Sandra Bullock, was a surprise hit for Netflix when it came out in 2018. It spawned copious memes and became one of the most-watched films on the streaming platform at the time of release, so it should be little surprise Netflix would want more stories set in this universe. That finally came to fruition on July 14 when "Bird Box Barcelona" came on the service, but audiences may be a little taken aback at the story told in the film.
Bullock doesn't return. Instead, the film follows a new group of survivors set in Spain who must remain blindfolded or risk losing their lives by looking at the mysterious monsters occupying the planet. As such, "Bird Box Barcelona" is not a direct sequel to "Bird Box." It's merely set in the same universe, so it's more accurate to refer to it as a spin-off than a sequel. The events of the movie take place during the same time as "Bird Box," and it even goes back and forth between events right when the monsters arrive and months later. You don't necessarily have to watch "Bird Box" to understand what happens in the new film, but the two together definitely flesh out this world more.
Both films tell different kinds of stories in the Bird Box universe
"Bird Box" tells a straightforward story with its plot devices. Monsters have arrived on Earth no one can look at for fear of dying. Malorie (Sandra Bullock) finds other survivors to try to make it in this new world, with various members losing their lives throughout the story. Eventually, it's revealed that certain individuals fall under a spell when looking upon the monsters, known as seers. They seek out those who haven't looked upon them yet and forcefully get them to look at them, creating an additional threat.
"Bird Box Barcelona" takes these initial ideas and expands upon them in fascinating ways. There's plenty of room for leeway to develop this world, as the original "Bird Box" is based on a novel, but the spin-off doesn't have such a foundation. The story is original, and the ending of "Bird Box Barcelona" opens the doors for fascinating directions for future installments to take.
It's possible "Bird Box Barcelona" could open the doors for other global adventures into this new world. It'd be interesting to see how other cultures adapt to the monsters, and it could culminate in these various factions teaming up once they discover a way to get rid of them. That's wishful thinking for now, as "Bird Box Barcelona" is available on Netflix.