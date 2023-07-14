The Ending Of Bird Box Barcelona Explained

Before getting into the events of "Bird Box Barcelona," though, let's do a quick recap of important details from the first film that are crucial to this new story. Survival is immensely challenging in the world of "Bird Box" as survivors are forced to blindly traverse areas to avoid seeing the creatures. Those who are lured into looking at the creatures have one of two fates — either they kill themselves or they're manipulated into becoming a Seer to carry out the creatures' requests. Even if survivors manage to keep their blindfolds on, the creatures can mimic the voices of lost loved ones or anyone close to their victims to try and convince them to take their blindfolds off. In "Barcelona," the creatures' power is even deadlier, causing the streets of the city to be littered with bodies — but they face some savvier survivors.

There's a greater focus on putting blindfolds on animals in "Barcelona" since the creatures can affect them, too, and there are new kinds of blinders the survivors use — like Sebastián's blacked-out goggles. More new survival tactics utilize sounds and dogs to alert groups of the creatures' presence. However, not even the best survivors can be prepared for the arrival of a Seer — a faction that's also much craftier and deadlier than we see in the original "Bird Box." They've truly come to have a cultlike presence and showcase a sense of "faith" that makes them feel justified in their horrific actions.