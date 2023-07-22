The Sinner: Why Does Bill Pullman's Detective Ambrose Limp In Season 3?

Sometimes audiences respond to a character so strongly that a series is able to move past its initial premise and continue on even after the original story has been solved. This is the case with "The Sinner," a psychological thriller that begins with Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) attempting to solve an inexplicable murder carried out by Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) at a crowded beach in broad daylight.

From here, Harry goes on to take on a new case with each passing season of "The Sinner," making for more of an anthology-style series along the way. However, Ambrose remains the static character throughout, giving audiences a familiar window into the mystery behind each season and a relatable presence throughout.

Of course, part of this comes with the character's chronic pain. If you're over the age of 30, you've likely struggled with the aging aspects of your body and can relate to feeling aches and pains as time marches on. However, Harry's back pain is more intense as it's a symptom of his Sciatica, a condition that puts pressure on the nerves of a patient's back, sometimes causing pain, numbness, or even a limp.