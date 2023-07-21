Yes, Comic-Con Is Dying, But The Signs Have Been There For Decades

No event has fascinated comic book purists and blockbuster junkies more than San Diego Comic-Con. Considered a mecca for geekdom, the iconic convention continues to host thousands of fans across the globe, who come dressed as their favorite characters, in hand with comic books and collectibles ready to be signed by some of the world's biggest icons. For many, going to Comic-Con is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a rite of passage that involves taking photos with your childhood heroes and meeting fellow fans with likeminded interests.

For independent creatives and artists, it has functioned as the perfect place to network, build a fanbase, sell a few products, and workshop with other creatives. And for studios and other creative giants, it's been a boon for fueling hype — an opportunity to make announcements and debut new footage from the latest television show or blockbuster. In the last two decades, San Diego Comic-Con has become the place to market and promote anything with an IP or sci-fi trappings or fantasy flare. After all, the response is typically overwhelmingly positive, based purely on the audience in attendance.

SDCC has been the perfect marriage of fandom and marketing, where the love of all things geek and money could come together. But that once prosperous marriage is breaking apart, and the signs have been on the walls for decades. Recent years have shown that studios, companies, and even independent creatives can connect with fans online without paying exorbitant exhibition fees. Beyond that, with local and international conventions popping up, SDCC's global fandom has little to no incentive to book those pricy flights and hotels. And, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, studios have proven that they can find alternative ways to promote their most significant projects.