Praise Petey Review: A Cult Cartoon Comedy Worth Praising

As is expected in the streaming era, Petey's episodic misadventures are balanced with more serialized character development. In the first half of the season, the supporting character we learn the most about is Bandit (John Cho), a hunky potential love interest who is firmly opposed to the cult's existence — but not for the reasons you might first suspect. Petey's new bestie, Eliza (Kiersey Clemons), who is slightly more savvy to the outside world than the other cult members, has her own big secret that's revealed to the audience fairly early on but Petey takes longer to realize. Petey's uncaring mother, White (Christine Baranski), only appears sporadically, but given she's among the top-billed cast, we expect her to get more development in future episodes.

Like many adult cartoons, the comedy in "Praise Petey" is first and foremost driven by fast-paced dialogue. The writing and voice acting are the main attractions, and the animation itself takes a backseat. Visually, the show isn't low-quality, but it's not exceptional either. The character designs are simplistically appealing in a "Daria" sort of fashion, while the movement is on the stiffer side, but the animation has its impressive moments in terms of delivering the visual gags and facial expressions.

Halfway through its 10-episode first season, "Praise Petey" has kept me entertained enough to want to keep watching. It's so packed with humor that if one gag misses the mark, there's sure to be another to crack you up just a few seconds later. While the story can feel a bit too "been there, done that" in places, the presentation is strong enough that there's real potential for the narrative to build into something even better. Also, Freeform's scheduling team gets maximum trolling points for premiering this edgy cult comedy right next to "The 700 Club."

"Praise Petey" premieres at 10 pm EST on July 21 on Freeform, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.

