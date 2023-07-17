Who Plays Julia In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?
American novelist Jenny Han has become one of the most popular authors of young adult fiction of her generation. And, since 2022, Han has been showing that her talent as a writer extends to the television medium as well, thanks to Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of her "The Summer I Turned Pretty" trilogy. Following Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she grapples with a love triangle involving two of her childhood best friends, brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is now going on two highly successful seasons of sun-baked bliss laced with a strong undercurrent of grief and melancholy — and that undercurrent has gotten even sharper in Season 2.
In the wake of tragedy for the Fishers, the house at Cousins Beach transforms from a safe haven into a repository of aching, bittersweet memories, and Season 2, Episode 3, titled "Love Sick," introduces the conflict of whether or not the house will be kept in the family, as Susannah Fisher's (Rachel Blanchard) Julia is now its legal owner. Unlike Susannah and her children, Julia feels no emotional attachment to the house and intends to sell it — paving the way for what's sure to be a fraught familial reckoning throughout the season. The veteran actress who gives Julia her prickly obstinacy is Kyra Sedgwick, who is no stranger herself to playing determined, hard-edged characters on both sides of the viewer sympathy spectrum.
Kyra Sedgwick has been acting for more than four decades
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is another in a long list of memorable film and television roles that American actress Kyra Sedgwick has accrued throughout her four-decade career. Originally breaking through as Julia Shearer on the NBC soap opera "Another World" in 1982, when he was just 16 years old, Sedgwick cut her teeth in various minor roles before getting a boost to her film career with the role of Donna in "Born on the Fourth of July." From then on, she became a frequent presence in American cinema, appearing in films such as "Singles," "Heart and Souls," "Something to Talk About," "Critical Care," "What's Cooking?" and "Personal Velocity: Three Portraits."
In 2005, Sedgwick nabbed what would become her best-known and most celebrated role: Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson on TNT's "The Closer." Following the daily work of the LAPD's Priority Homicide Division and the ruthless, unorthodox interrogation methods by which the CIA-trained Brenda managed to solve and close tough cases, the series provided Sedgwick with a resplendent showcase for her take-no-prisoners charisma. It also earned her a plethora of awards, including a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2010. After "The Closer" ended in 2012, Sedgwick continued to work consistently in both film and TV, with her most visible role probably being that of Captain Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) gleefully petty NYPD arch-nemesis, Deputy Chief Madeline Wuntch, on Fox (and later NBC)'s "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."