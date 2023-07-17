Who Plays Julia In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2?

American novelist Jenny Han has become one of the most popular authors of young adult fiction of her generation. And, since 2022, Han has been showing that her talent as a writer extends to the television medium as well, thanks to Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of her "The Summer I Turned Pretty" trilogy. Following Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she grapples with a love triangle involving two of her childhood best friends, brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is now going on two highly successful seasons of sun-baked bliss laced with a strong undercurrent of grief and melancholy — and that undercurrent has gotten even sharper in Season 2.

In the wake of tragedy for the Fishers, the house at Cousins Beach transforms from a safe haven into a repository of aching, bittersweet memories, and Season 2, Episode 3, titled "Love Sick," introduces the conflict of whether or not the house will be kept in the family, as Susannah Fisher's (Rachel Blanchard) Julia is now its legal owner. Unlike Susannah and her children, Julia feels no emotional attachment to the house and intends to sell it — paving the way for what's sure to be a fraught familial reckoning throughout the season. The veteran actress who gives Julia her prickly obstinacy is Kyra Sedgwick, who is no stranger herself to playing determined, hard-edged characters on both sides of the viewer sympathy spectrum.