Minx Season 2 Review: A Cheeky Window Into 1970s Feminist Porn

It's clear that each of these characters is on their own path, and that might be part of why the second season of "Minx" feels just a touch less satisfying. The cast had great chemistry with one another in Season 1, and every scene where they were working together to overcome some problem with the fledgling magazine felt so alive. But here, they've been compartmentalized into their own separate storylines, leaving far less time for the group atmosphere that made the show so engaging in the first place. An episode like "I Thought the Bed Was Gonna Fly," where the staff of Minx teams up to host the West Coast premiere of the now-legendary 1970s porno "Deep Throat," is a reminder of the magic that can come from having them all united in a common purpose. It's still fun to watch Joyce come into her own as a leader and owner of her own sexuality, just as we can't help but root for Shelly to get a taste of what it feels like to be appreciated as a woman, a writer, and a lover. But it's hard not to miss the gang being together.

Although the second season of "Minx" might feel like a step down from its dingy, iconoclastic origins, it's only a minor one. Season 2 still offers a strong vision of this unique period in history, filled with likable characters whom we can't help but root for. Jake Johnson gets put through the wringer in this one, and his optimistic energy coupled with a near-constant string of defeats gives the actor a lot to work with. If "Minx" struggles a little bit in transitioning its underdog porn mag to the big time, it still offers up plenty of heart, classic 1970s showdowns (like the one we see when Shelly gets way too into the tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs), and yes, more prosthetic penises than you can shake a stick at.

"Minx" premieres on Starz on July 21.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.

