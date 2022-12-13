​​Jake Johnson Promises Minx Will Find A New Home After Its HBO Max Cancellation

In a post on Instagram, Jake Johnson, who plays magazine publisher Doug Renetti opposite Ophelia Lovibond's Joyce Prigger, assured fans that the cast and crew were continuing production on "Minx" Season 2. "We've been removed from HBO Max but we're still finishing the season," he wrote. "So thankfully they didn't halt production. We're about a week away from being finished shooting."

Things may be bleak for original HBO properties, but for Lionsgate productions like "Minx" and "Love Life," there's hope that they'll eventually land at a different network. "From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where," wrote Johnson. He then heaped praise on the series' hardworking production team. "The crew really killed it this season. @blakemcclure crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes." He continued, "We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It's a crazy business & that's partly what's so addictive about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon."

Lionsgate Television is similarly optimistic that "Minx" will stay afloat elsewhere. They issued a statement saying, "We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for 'Minx,' so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us" (via Variety).