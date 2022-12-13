Jake Johnson Promises Minx Will Find A New Home After Its HBO Max Cancellation
To use HBO parlance, it is a veritable red wedding over at HBO Max. As part of the ongoing merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc — now known as Warner Bros. Discovery –, head-honcho David Zaslav is slashing shows in the name of budget cuts. Last month, HBO made the surprising move to cancel "Westworld," and now Deadline reports that all seasons of the sci-fi Western series will be pulled from HBO Max as well. Another original series, Joss Whedon's "The Nevers," has met the same fate with a simultaneous cancellation and removal, as have "Love Life" and "Gordita Chronicles."
Although HBO Max had greenlit "Minx" for a second season, the streamer pulled the plug on the comedy series. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, "Minx" follows the unlikely relationship between a staunch feminist and a sleazy publisher as they unite to create the first erotic magazine for women. Though "Minx" has been canceled, star Jake Johnson suggests that it's not all doom and gloom for the plucky series.
Minx will finish shooting Season 2 despite the cancellation
In a post on Instagram, Jake Johnson, who plays magazine publisher Doug Renetti opposite Ophelia Lovibond's Joyce Prigger, assured fans that the cast and crew were continuing production on "Minx" Season 2. "We've been removed from HBO Max but we're still finishing the season," he wrote. "So thankfully they didn't halt production. We're about a week away from being finished shooting."
Things may be bleak for original HBO properties, but for Lionsgate productions like "Minx" and "Love Life," there's hope that they'll eventually land at a different network. "From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where," wrote Johnson. He then heaped praise on the series' hardworking production team. "The crew really killed it this season. @blakemcclure crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes." He continued, "We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It's a crazy business & that's partly what's so addictive about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon."
Lionsgate Television is similarly optimistic that "Minx" will stay afloat elsewhere. They issued a statement saying, "We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for 'Minx,' so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us" (via Variety).