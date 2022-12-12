Minx Season 2 Isn't Happening After All

The HBO Max sitcom "Minx" stars Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce Prigger, a feminist writer and editor who is unsuccessfully trying to pitch a female-centered magazine in the early 1970s. Enter Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), a pornography publisher who expresses interest. Despite Joyce's reluctance and their personal differences, the two ultimately team up to create Minx, an erotic magazine aimed at women.

The first season of the show received positive reviews from critics, with The Hollywood Reporter noticing the "flawless cast chemistry and snappy writing." The dramedy even earned a sophomore season in May from HBO Max, only a few months after its debut (via Deadline).

According to Variety, "Minx" has been in production for the second season for quite some time. But in an increasingly chaotic streaming landscape, television shows aren't necessarily safe even when they're been renewed for more seasons. This means "Minx" fans will be very disappointed in HBO Max's decision about the series' future.