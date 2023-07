Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

What Even Major DC Comics Fans Don't Know About Metamorpho

As part of James Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe, it was recently revealed that a classic character from DC Comics is set to be in the cast of "Superman: Legacy." Metamorpho, played by Anthony Carrigan (known by many fans as NoHo Hank from "Barry"), has a long history in DC Comics. He first appeared in "The Brave and the Bold" #57 in 1965 and went on to star in his own series as well as numerous other comic lines and animated television shows.

Yet, Metamorpho was never a huge success and didn't become a mainstream hero within DC Comics – which is surprising considering just how interesting and exciting he is. With a striking appearance unlike almost any other hero in the world of DC Comics and a set of distinctive powers, Metamorpho is a compelling superhero who deserves his chance to shine on the big screen.

With that in mind, now is a good time to take a deep look at Metamorpho and learn what makes him such a unique figure in the world of DC Comics.