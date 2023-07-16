What Even Major DC Comics Fans Don't Know About Metamorpho

As part of James Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe, it was recently revealed that a classic character from DC Comics is set to be in the cast of "Superman: Legacy." Metamorpho, played by Anthony Carrigan (known by many fans as NoHo Hank from "Barry"), has a long history in DC Comics. He first appeared in "The Brave and the Bold" #57 in 1965 and went on to star in his own series as well as numerous other comic lines and animated television shows.

Yet, Metamorpho was never a huge success and didn't become a mainstream hero within DC Comics – which is surprising considering just how interesting and exciting he is. With a striking appearance unlike almost any other hero in the world of DC Comics and a set of distinctive powers, Metamorpho is a compelling superhero who deserves his chance to shine on the big screen.

With that in mind, now is a good time to take a deep look at Metamorpho and learn what makes him such a unique figure in the world of DC Comics.