The Summer I Turned Pretty: Jenny Han Addresses Shayla's Season 2 Absence

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 is finally here. The teen drama's sophomore season made its long-awaited debut on Amazon Prime in mid-July, just a little over a year after its first premiered in June 2022. While viewers won't know how well the show's second season stacks up to its first until its finale has aired in August, either, it seems safe to say that "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has returned in fittingly messier fashion and with even more Taylor Swift songs than before.

Unfortunately, while the series' second season continues the story of Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), not every fan-favorite character from "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 1 has returned for its new batch of episodes. Key among the season's missing faces is Shayla Wang (Minnie Mills), the fashion-obsessed debutante whom viewers last saw enjoying a romantic night together with her boyfriend, Steven (Sean Kaufman).

Back in April, Mills confirmed on Instagram that she wasn't reprising her role as Shayla for "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2, and it didn't seem like a decision she herself had made. Sure enough, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Jenny Han confirmed that there just wasn't enough room for Shayla in the new season's story.

"There are a lot of characters from Season 1 that we really wish we could have seen more of this season, but the challenge of Season 2 is the tight timeline, which is just over a week," Han explained. "It's a story that's about Belly's grief and her journey to forgiving herself, and every other story in the show has to radiate out from that."