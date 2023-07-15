Survival Of The Thickest: Why Michelle Buteau's Netflix Dramedy Is Turning Heads

Anyone who's been following new releases on Netflix for the past few years is likely to have witnessed the talent of Michelle Buteau at one point or another. The 45-year-old American comedian, writer, and actress has become a staple for the streamer, whether hosting reality series like "The Circle" and "The American Barbecue Showdown," bringing her stand-up chops to "Welcome to Buteaupia," or playing supporting roles on shows like "Tales of the City" and films like "Work It," "Always Be My Maybe," and "Someone Great." Now, Buteau is finally getting a deserved starring vehicle to herself with "Survival of the Thickest."

Created by Buteau herself, alongside Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, the latest Netflix series adapts its star and writer's eponymous memoir and tells the story of Mavis Beaumont, an up-and-coming New York City stylist who is pushed to rebuild her life from scratch when she catches her longtime boyfriend and professional partner, Jacque (Taylor Selé), cheating on her. Structured somewhere between a traditional urban-friends-going-through-it sitcom — following the misadventures of Mavis as well as her best friends Marley (Tasha Smith) and Khalil (Tone Bell) — and a plotty, emotionally sweeping romantic comedy, "Survival of the Thickest" has become the talk of the town since its July 13, 2023 release. This is due both to its merits and for its contributions, whether appreciated or questioned, to the all-too-rare representation of fat Black women as protagonists in the rom-com genre.