Chicago Fire Fans Are Curious To See How A Herrmann & Mouch Retirement Storyline Would Play Out

With the sun having set on another season of "Chicago Fire," there are plenty of questions surrounding the show's young upstarts. Will Sylvie (Kara Killmer) say yes to Matt's (Jesse Spencer) proposal? What is the fate of Stellaride? And speaking of, will Carver (Jake Lockett) actually shoot his shot?

Some fans, though, would rather mull over the futures of Firehouse 51's old guard, particularly Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg). In the "Chicago Fire" subreddit, one fan wondered how the pair's potential retirement could drive Season 12. "What does it look like and how do they handle it?" asked u/_wonder_girl_. "Could they be accepting of it and preparing themselves [for] a life that no longer includes the CFD or do they go out kicking and screaming?"

"Chicago Fire" scholars immediately chimed in to offer their two cents. "I actually really liked the idea of retirement for Herrmann," wrote u/ryeong. Stepping away from the firehouse would give Herrmann more time to spend at home through his wife's cancer recovery, they argued. Moreover, he would still be a regular presence on the series thanks to Molly's. Other fans contended that Herrmann could transition to a teaching role at the academy.

A number of fans also pointed out alternative paths for Mouch beyond retirement, including moving over to paramedicine full time. However, those theories were published on Reddit weeks before the Season 11 finale cliffhanger.