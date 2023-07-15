Chicago Fire Fans Are Curious To See How A Herrmann & Mouch Retirement Storyline Would Play Out
With the sun having set on another season of "Chicago Fire," there are plenty of questions surrounding the show's young upstarts. Will Sylvie (Kara Killmer) say yes to Matt's (Jesse Spencer) proposal? What is the fate of Stellaride? And speaking of, will Carver (Jake Lockett) actually shoot his shot?
Some fans, though, would rather mull over the futures of Firehouse 51's old guard, particularly Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg). In the "Chicago Fire" subreddit, one fan wondered how the pair's potential retirement could drive Season 12. "What does it look like and how do they handle it?" asked u/_wonder_girl_. "Could they be accepting of it and preparing themselves [for] a life that no longer includes the CFD or do they go out kicking and screaming?"
"Chicago Fire" scholars immediately chimed in to offer their two cents. "I actually really liked the idea of retirement for Herrmann," wrote u/ryeong. Stepping away from the firehouse would give Herrmann more time to spend at home through his wife's cancer recovery, they argued. Moreover, he would still be a regular presence on the series thanks to Molly's. Other fans contended that Herrmann could transition to a teaching role at the academy.
A number of fans also pointed out alternative paths for Mouch beyond retirement, including moving over to paramedicine full time. However, those theories were published on Reddit weeks before the Season 11 finale cliffhanger.
Mouch's future is up in the air
At the end of the "Chicago Fire" Season 11 finale, Mouch, who is hospitalized due to a wound sustained during a rescue, begins to bleed out as he's talking to Herrmann. The scene cuts away as Mouch is coding, leaving his fate unresolved before the series returns for Season 12.
Prior to the cliffhanger, fans were already concerned about Mouch's potential departure from the series. The character had openly considered retirement before, and ahead of the finale Christian Stolte took to Instagram to write, "No spoilers, I just want to say it's been an extraordinary 11 years, and I am so very grateful for the experience." It's a nice sentiment, but it reads an awful lot like a farewell.
Fans are holding out hope that Mouch will survive the ordeal and leave Firehouse 51 on his own terms. "I can see Mouch going fulltime union rep," wrote u/ProfessionalTruck976.
If Mouch and Herrmann are able to retire in peace, it would also allow for some narratively interesting reshuffling at the firehouse. "If both of them shift over we could have a couple of new permanent squadmates," continued u/ryeong, "and the show needs some fresh blood."