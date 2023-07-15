Mission: Impossible's Henry Czerny Had Real CIA Prep For His Role As Kittridge

Tom Cruise isn't the only one who takes the "Mission: Impossible" franchise seriously. While the franchise's headliner is busy performing death-defying stunts in the name of cinema, Henry Czerny prepped for his role as Kittridge by getting in touch with the CIA. Back in 1996, when Cruise and producer Paula Wagner were kicking off the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, they enlisted veteran filmmaker Brian De Palma for the job. The "Scarface" director elevated the spy-thriller into a convoluted game of espionage and treason, bolstering it up with various intense setpieces and ambivalent characters.

To round out the blockbuster, De Palma enlisted Czerny for the role of Eugene Kittridge, the Director of the IMF (Impossible Mission Force). It was a perfect piece of casting. After all, Czerny played the CIA's head honcho in 1994's "Clear and Present Danger." For fans of the franchise, Czerny's Kittridge is an unknown quantity, a superior who oscillates between friend and foe, leaving an uneasy impression on Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and viewers. Ultimately, the self-interested Kittridge is revealed to be as decent of a bureaucrat as one can be. How did Czerny effortlessly slip into the role? It turns out that he got his charm and slick attitude from the real CIA.

While speaking with Uproxx, Czerny casually revealed that the because of his clout as the CIA boss in "Clear and Present Danger," he was afforded an opportunity to meet with real CIA members to prep for his stint as Kittridge. "And because of 'Clear and Present Danger,' they said, 'We'll chat with them. We'll let them know how things work,'" Czerny revealed, confirming that he spent a day and a half with the CIA. When asked if he simply called up the organization, Czerny remained coy, saying, "I had people call people call people."