The Last Of Us Co-Creator Craig Mazin Says They Are Planning On A Season 3 'Unless People Don't Watch'

At this point, it seems safe to say that "The Last of Us" has turned out to be a massive success for HBO. The series surpassed nearly everyone's expectations for it, including some fans of its original video game source material. Not only did the show destroy viewership records for HBO while it was on the air, but it recently emerged as a recurring title among the 2023 Emmy nominations. Of course, the series' success also resulted in fans beginning to ask questions about "The Last of Us" Season 2 immediately after the conclusion of its first batch of episodes.

For a few weeks, it seemed like the show wouldn't extend past two seasons. That assumption was based on some comments from showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, as well as the fact that only two "Last of Us" video games have been released up to this point. However, Mazin has confirmed that both he and Druckmann plan to let the events of 2020's "The Last of Us Part II" play out across, at the very least, two seasons. That said, the screenwriter also notes that viewers will only get to see a third season of "The Last of Us" if they engage enough with its second.

Indeed, when he was asked about his and Druckmann's strategy for adapting "The Last of Us Part II," Mazin told Deadline, "It's going to be more than one season. There's more story, so this show will not end with Season 2 unless people don't watch it and we'll get canceled."