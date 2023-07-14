Why Is Aladdin Offensive: How Stereotypes And Casting Caused Huge Backlash

Disney's "Aladdin" is a beloved animated musical from 1992, so beloved that it returned in 2019 for a live-action remake. And while only one of the two iterations tends to find itself on Top 10 lists, they both feature timeless tunes and relatable themes. But, unfortunately, the tale of love and lies kept more through lines than that because both versions are fraught with racial controversy.

The issue was, and is, that "Aladdin" uses racial stereotypes to depict the film's message. Upon the 1992 release of "Aladdin," the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee wrote a statement in regard to the Anglicized features and accent of Aladdin (Scott Weinger and Brad Kane), who was modeled after Tom Cruise. In contrast, characters who are greedy or villainous, like Jafar (Jonathan Freeman), the guards, or the merchants are "dark-skinned, swarthy ... with Arabic accents and grotesque facial features."

In an opinion piece for the Los Angeles Times, Jack Shaheen, an American author who specializes in the dissection of racial stereotypes in media, wrote, "'Aladdin' is not an entertaining Arabian Nights fantasy as film critics would have us believe but rather a painful reminder to 3 million Americans of Arab heritage, as well as 300 million Arabs and others, that the abhorrent Arab stereotype is as ubiquitous as Aladdin's lamp." Shaheen went on to note that these fictional depictions have a strong connection to real-life events. "Sadly, repetitious and negative Arab images literally sustain adverse portraits across generations," he wrote.