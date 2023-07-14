Alita: Battle Angel - James Cameron's Sequels May Cover These 3 Story Arcs

While you might think of movies like "Avatar," "Titanic," and "Terminator" when the topic of James Cameron films comes up, the filmmaker also had a hand in bringing "Alita: Battle Angel" to the big screen. The famed director worked as both a writer and a producer on the anime/manga adaptation, and now it looks like we may finally be seeing more of the franchise.

Cameron confirmed that he is working on more "Alita: Battle Angel" films in a recent chat with Forbes, and fans of the 2019 film will no doubt be overjoyed at the news. This is because the film wraps up with a cliffhanger ending in which the titular cyborg (Rosa Salazar) challenges Nova (Edward Norton), a shadowy presence behind much of the film's events.

"Alita: Battle Angel" covered the first three arcs of the manga series while also introducing elements from the fourth arc. Since the third arc focuses on Motorball and the film ended with Alita's victory in another Motorball match, it would make sense that the sequel will finish out this section of the story before moving on to the next arcs.