Marvel Showcases Mutant History In New Marvel Voices: X-Men
Contains spoilers for "Marvel's Voices: X-Men" #1
The history of the X-Men is about to be explored in a new anthology, "Marvel's Voices: X-Men" #1, which will shine a light on the storied, diverse history of Marvel's mutants.
Since debuting in "X-Men" #1 by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1963, the X-Men have featured a large cast of heroes and villains from all different cultures, with its storylines often reflecting real-world issues and making social commentary on topics such as bigotry, racism, and politics. As a group of mutants shunned by many people based on who they were and being different, the X-Men resonated (and still resonate) with readers who have dealt with unjust oppression simply for existing.
Now, Marvel Comics is taking a deeper dive into the X-Men's storied history in "Marvel's Voices: X-Men" #1, a new part of its "Marvel's Voices" series, which provides new stories featuring diverse characters and creators. The next one-shot will examine the historic past, present, and future of the X-Men as part of the superteam's 60th anniversary at Marvel Comics. At the same time, the stories focus on different mutant characters from across the Marvel Universe.
What readers can expect in Marvel's Voices: X-Men #1
"Marvel's Voices: X-Men" #1 will bring together a slew of talented creators in different short stories in the anthology. Vita Ayala ("New Mutants"), Jan Bazaldua ("Captain Marvel"), and Marcelo Costa ("Radiant Black") will take readers through the X-Men's history in the introduction of the comic. Al Ewing ("X-Men Red") and Gustaffo Vargas ("Pilcuyo: A Peruvian Cyberpunk Saga") will take a new story featuring the Wolverine villain Solem, showcasing the character's unseen past. Jay Eddin ("Marvel Snapshots: X-Men') and Nina Vakueva ("Black Cat') are doing a new story featuring fan-favorite couple Mystique and Destiny, leading to them joining the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Emma Frost and Jean Grey will have a "long-awaited bonding experience" in a dramatic new story from Sarah Kuhn ("Shadow of the Batgirl") and Jorge Corona ("We Are ... Robin").
Additionally, husband and wife team Raphael Draccon ("Dragons of Ether") and Carolina Munhóz ("The Winter of the Fairies") will write a new story with artist Jethro Morales ("Edge of Spider-Verse') featuring Gambit and Rogue on a romantic night that goes awry. Greg Pak ("Phoenix: Endsong") will work with Daniel Bayliss ("Knight Terrors: The Flash") in a story focusing on the unlikely pairing of Jubilee and Lady Deathstrike. The last story Marvel Comics revealed for "Marvel Voices: X-Men" #1 will come from Jay Jurden ("The Problem With Jon Stewart") and Wilton Santos ("Marvel's Voices: Comunidades ") in an adventure featuring the omega-level mutants Storm and Iceman, where the two heroes' powers will be highlighted.
More looks at Marvel Voices: X-Men #1
Additional preview pages for "Marvel Voices: X-Men" #1 feature Jubilee and Lady Deathstrike working together to take on a group of gun-toting, suit-wearing robots.
Solem's backstory features the villain in a bar, with a potentially hedonistic view of his previous life. The image is followed by the text solicit for the upcoming issue.
Lastly, Rogue and Gambit fight against a massive villain, using their powers together to take out multiple deadly foes simultaneously.
"MARVEL'S VOICES continues with this stunning anthology of all new stories celebrating Marvel's mightiest mutants! From the exhilarating days of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men's history – delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. With an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent, you won't want to miss out on this issue!"
Readers can check out the new X-Men anthology when "Marvel Voices X-Men" #1 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on August 16, 2023.