Marvel Showcases Mutant History In New Marvel Voices: X-Men

Contains spoilers for "Marvel's Voices: X-Men" #1

The history of the X-Men is about to be explored in a new anthology, "Marvel's Voices: X-Men" #1, which will shine a light on the storied, diverse history of Marvel's mutants.

Since debuting in "X-Men" #1 by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1963, the X-Men have featured a large cast of heroes and villains from all different cultures, with its storylines often reflecting real-world issues and making social commentary on topics such as bigotry, racism, and politics. As a group of mutants shunned by many people based on who they were and being different, the X-Men resonated (and still resonate) with readers who have dealt with unjust oppression simply for existing.

Now, Marvel Comics is taking a deeper dive into the X-Men's storied history in "Marvel's Voices: X-Men" #1, a new part of its "Marvel's Voices" series, which provides new stories featuring diverse characters and creators. The next one-shot will examine the historic past, present, and future of the X-Men as part of the superteam's 60th anniversary at Marvel Comics. At the same time, the stories focus on different mutant characters from across the Marvel Universe.