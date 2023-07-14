How Long Do Deadliest Catch Boats Usually Stay At Sea?

Almost two decades into its small screen run on Discovery, "Deadliest Catch" continues to thrill reality TV fans with its exploration of the high-stakes world of Alaskan king crab fishing. And if the current season's success is any indication, the Bering Sea-set reality series will likely keep doing so for many more to come.

As with most reality TV series, there's an ongoing debate about just how "real" the drama is from one episode of "Deadliest Catch" to the next. But if there's one thing fans of the show can be absolutely certain of, it's that the Bering Sea is every bit as deadly as it is stunningly beautiful. And yes, the cast featured on "Deadliest Catch" spend a considerable amount of time navigating its icy perils. As longtime "Deadliest Catch" cinematographer David Reichert told Gold Derby during a 2020 interview, a trip to sea could last as long as a couple of months.

Reichert was quick to point out that the length of any crabbing venture depends entirely on how long it takes a vessel to catch its quota and can vary dramatically based on any number of factors. He also claimed that, on average, a boat is going to be out to sea for at least a few weeks. "I'd say a usual season, you're gonna be out there four weeks," Reichert said. "But don't be surprised if you're out there two months, and maybe more."