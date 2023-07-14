How Long Do Deadliest Catch Boats Usually Stay At Sea?
Almost two decades into its small screen run on Discovery, "Deadliest Catch" continues to thrill reality TV fans with its exploration of the high-stakes world of Alaskan king crab fishing. And if the current season's success is any indication, the Bering Sea-set reality series will likely keep doing so for many more to come.
As with most reality TV series, there's an ongoing debate about just how "real" the drama is from one episode of "Deadliest Catch" to the next. But if there's one thing fans of the show can be absolutely certain of, it's that the Bering Sea is every bit as deadly as it is stunningly beautiful. And yes, the cast featured on "Deadliest Catch" spend a considerable amount of time navigating its icy perils. As longtime "Deadliest Catch" cinematographer David Reichert told Gold Derby during a 2020 interview, a trip to sea could last as long as a couple of months.
Reichert was quick to point out that the length of any crabbing venture depends entirely on how long it takes a vessel to catch its quota and can vary dramatically based on any number of factors. He also claimed that, on average, a boat is going to be out to sea for at least a few weeks. "I'd say a usual season, you're gonna be out there four weeks," Reichert said. "But don't be surprised if you're out there two months, and maybe more."
The rules used to be a dramatically different in terms of how long fishing boats were out to sea
Accounting for the extreme dangers and relentless pressure of working on a crabbing vessel, the close-quarters nature of life at sea, and the potential for any given trip to carry on for several months, it's easy enough to imagine much of the inter-crew drama fans see in "Deadliest Catch" is legit enough. And as David Reichert made clear to Gold Derby, once you're out to sea, there's no turning back. "You're out there," he said. "You're on the boats 24/7. You'll come in, offload you're crab... and you're back out."
According to the website for Alaskan King Crab Co., however, the rules used to be quite different in regards to how long a crabbing vessel might be out to sea in season. In fact, AKC claims as recently as a decade ago, it was not uncommon for a vessel to catch its quota in a matter of days. That's because in those days the fishing season was conducted in more of a derby style, with as many as 250 vessels signing up for a mad, days-long dash to grab as much king crab as they could. Of course, such practices led to overfishing and lower market prices for the prized delicacy.
Those very issues have contributed to cancellations in the red king crab fishery and more in recent years. But with things more or less back on track, the "Deadliest Catch" crews are now looking to make the most of their opportunities — no matter how long it takes.