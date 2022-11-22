Looper Asks: Who Is Your Favorite Deadliest Catch Cast Member? - Exclusive Survey

By necessity, the cast of "Deadliest Catch" skews toward tough as nails workers with a no-nonsense attitude. After all, crab fishing in the Bering Sea is a demanding job, and requires the ability to focus and operate in some pretty rough conditions.

As any viewer of the show knows, this doesn't mean that everyone in the show is a robotic, withdrawn worker. The Discovery Channel reality series has been running since 2005, which is proof enough that viewers actually care about the fishermen who are ready to risk their lives for their livelihood, and often expose their very human hopes and fears while doing so.

Over the years, many fascinating characters have worked on the show's crab fishing boats — and as tends to be the case, viewers like some of the cast members better than others. Now, we finally have an idea of which "Deadliest Catch" cast member is the fan-favorite, thanks to an exclusive survey by Looper. Let's take a look at the results!