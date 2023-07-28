Good Omens S2 Recasts Characters In New Roles — Here's Who They're Playing Now
Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 1
Unlike the long-foretold second coming of a certain ineffable deity, "Good Omens" is actually back for another round. The Amazon Prime religious dramedy follows Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a demon and an angel who believe in humanity more than they do in their respective eternal cults. And while Season 1 chronicles their disastrous misadventures as adapted from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name, Season 2 branches into stories never before committed to paper and ink. Well, never before committed to published paper and ink, at any rate.
And with new adventures must come new characters! The interesting thing, though, is that a notable amount of the new roles in Season 2 are filled by familiar onscreen talent from Season 1. This kind of casting is typically saved for anthology shows which tell disparate narratives from season to season with the same core cast, like "Miracle Workers" or "American Horror Story." To be clear, "Good Omens" is not an anthology series. It just appears as if Gaiman, who is Amazon Prime's co-showrunner for "Good Omens," and his crew are opting for the "James Gunn Approach" to casting. Here are the performers who appear as different characters in each season.
Nina Sosanya: Satanic nun and disgruntled shop owner
In "Good Omens" Season 1, Nina Sosanya portrays Sister Mary Loquacious, an incompetent nun in the Chattering Order of St. Beryl or, in other words, a sisterhood of nefarious devil worshipers whose sole purpose for existing is to shepherd the Antichrist onto our fragile mortal plane. Not to put too fine a point on things, but Mary singlehandedly fumbles the bag with the entire operation. Somehow, she comes out on top, in her own way. She's seen later in Season 1 simply as Mary Hodges, the owner of a business retreat that was built atop the burned wreckage of the church where the Chattering Order did their thing.
In "Good Omens" Season 2, Sosanya portrays Nina, a new character who conveniently bears her real name. Nina owns a little cafe in Soho on the same street as Aziraphale's bookstore. Unlike Mary, who can't ever seem to shut up, it's a full-blown battle to get Nina to speak more than a few words. In fairness, it's not exactly her fault — Nina might be a bit quiet but she's struggling under the burden of a volatile relationship, fit to burst at any moment. When she's finally free, she opens up.
Nina's journey to emotional healing is accidentally cajoled forward by Crowley who, through a series of unfortunate events, is required to take a vested interest in her love life. Speaking of which ...
Maggie Service: Satanic nun and lonely shop owner
In "Good Omens" Season 1, Maggie Service portrays Sister Theresa Garrulous, a business-minded nun in the Chattering Order of St. Beryl. She appears only briefly in the first episode when the sisterhood is attempting to pawn off the newly born Antichrist on an American politician stationed across the pond. All that's really known about Theresa is that she and Mary disagree about what a wink is supposed to mean. Well, that and how she has absolutely no qualms when it comes to telling off demons for bad behavior. It's the last thing she ever does, actually, right before Hastur (Ned Dennehy), the Duke of Hell, kills her.
In "Good Omens" Season 2, Service portrays Maggie, another new character who just so happens to be named after her onscreen talent. And that's not where the similarities stop, either. Maggie, too, owns a small shop in Soho, and it's also on the same street as Aziraphale's bookshop. Unlike Nina's cafe, though, Maggie's record store is struggling to stay afloat. The only reason that she can keep her doors open to the public is that Aziraphale is her landlord and he cares more about the music she provides than the revenue she doesn't.
Maggie loves two things in this world — her record shop, and Nina, who she just can't seem to say the right things around. Still, she manages to charm Nina with her sincerity.
Miranda Richardson: Sex worker, psychic, and demon
In "Good Omens" Season 1, Miranda Richardson portrays Madame Tracy, a gentle and longsuffering woman with an odd taste in men. She carries a torch for Witchfinder Sargeant Shadwell (Michael McKean), whose exactly as strange as his title. But Madame Tracy's taste in men isn't the only thing odd about her, no, she's also an eclectic businesswoman. Her primary position is as a medium who converses with the dead for folks who believe in that sort of thing. And, to supplement her income, she is a, well, it's best to use her own words to describe it. Madame Tracy is an "intimate care and relaxation professional."
In "Good Omens" Season 2, Richardson portrays Shax, an ambitious demon who replaces Crowley as Hell's agent on Earth. Being new to the surface, she has absolutely no clue how anything works. She doesn't know what to feed ducks or how to make a stove work but what she can do is plot dastardly demon deeds — she knows that Crowley and Aziraphale are up to something and she wants the glory and power that comes to anyone who can foil the "traitors" at their own game. Despite all this, Shax isn't exactly the main antagonist of the season, she just happens to be the one putting in the most effort.
No, more often than not, Crowley and Aziraphale are their own worst enemies. But, like, in a cute way. "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 1 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.